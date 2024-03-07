PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Star Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem Reveals He is Using Substandard Javelin Since 7 Years

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 7, 2024 | 5:41 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, revealed that he hasn’t had a world-class javelin for seven to eight years.

ALSO READ

Talking to local media, Arshad said: “It is very important to have a javelin of international standard. It improves the game and maintains uniformity in training because if you train with local javelin and go abroad with international javelin, it makes a difference in the performance.”

Arshad confessed that his game-day javelin is damaged: “I am training with a local javelin for the Paris Olympics. There is a risk of injury from using local and non-standard javelins, I underwent surgery on my right knee last month after one on my left knee and right elbow.”

According to Arshad, an international-level javelin costs between 700,000 – 800,000 PKR /-

“For international competitions, there should be at least five or six javelins. A local javelin costs 1 to 1.5 lac rupees but they are not of a good quality.”

ALSO READ

The javelin thrower stressed upon the difference in training between him and Indian Olympic Gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra. Arshad said that he does not have a ground available to train consistently.

“After last night’s surgery, I have also started rehabilitation and will be back in full rhythm in a month. My current target is the Paris Olympics for which we have qualified for the second time. There will be a couple of events to prepare for before that and I am also going to South Africa for training.”

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>