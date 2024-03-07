We May Not Get an Oppo Flip Phone This Year

Oppo has confirmed that it is not giving up on foldable phones, debunking rumors that originated last month. But perhaps there was some truth to the reports after all as the latest news from a reliable source suggests that the Oppo Find N5 Flip may be canceled this year.

According to the source, the Find N5 Flip, which was expected to be a follow-up to the Find N3 Flip (the number “4” is considered bad luck in China), is canceled but does not provide a reason why.

It is presumed that sales of previous generations of Oppo-made Flips have not reached a level sufficient to justify the continuation of the line. However, such a decision would be rather unexpected, given the relatively early stage of development of the foldable market even today.

However, keep in mind that previous rumors which claimed that Oppo is giving up on foldables also cited poor sales, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.

Fact Check: Oppo Will Not Stop Making Foldable Phones

As for the Find N5, the book-style foldable and a successor to the Find N3/OnePlus Open is reportedly all set to release as normal this year and even launch globally as the OnePlus Open 2. The naming scheme is yet to be confirmed, however.

Even Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 4 (apparently Xiaomi doesn’t care for the bad luck of “4”) is expected to launch globally this year. The rival Chinese phone maker is even expected to unveil its first flip foldable in 2024 called the Mix Flip, but it will stay limited to China, at least for now.

Vivo is expected to go down the same route as well, bringing its book-style foldable, the X Fold 3, to the global market while keeping the flip foldable, the X Flip 2, exclusive to its home market.

It is almost like all these Chinese companies deliberately want Samsung to get away with all the foldable market share it has garnered, despite having amazing foldable devices of their own.