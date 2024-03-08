5 Pakistani Citizens Beheaded in Saudi Arabia

Five Pakistani nationals have been executed in Saudi Arabia after being found guilty of raiding a company and murdering a Bangladeshi guard, reported Gulf News.

In a statement, the Saudi Interior Ministry said that the five culprits had tied up two guards of the private company and physically assaulted them, resulting in the death of one of them.

سعودی عرب میں نجی کمپنی میں مسلح ڈکیتی کے دوران بنگلہ دیشی چوکیدار محمد انیس کو ہلاک کرنے کے جرم میں 5 پاکستانیوں کے سرقلم کردئے۔ سرقلم کرنے والوں میں ارشد علی دیبر، محمد اسماعیل، عبدالمجید، حاجی نورالدین، اور عبدالغفار کے ناموں سے ہوئی ہے۔#SaudiArabia #Pakistani #Executed — Shabbir Hussain Turi (@ShabbirTuri) March 7, 2024

Following investigation, the Pakistani nationals were brought before a competent court, where they were found guilty and subsequently sentenced to death.

The murderers were identified as Arshad Ali, Muhammad Ismail, Abdul Majeed, Haji Noor-ud-din, and Abdul Ghaffar.

After the verdict’s confirmation by the appeals and supreme courts, and its final approval by a royal decree, the executions were carried out on Tuesday in the city of Mecca.

Saudi Arabia has strict laws against those involved in crimes such as murder, terror attacks, and drug smuggling, often resulting in a death sentence.

Earlier in January this year, four Ethiopian expatriates were executed after they were found guilty of murdering a Sudanese national.

Similarly, two Bangladeshi expatriates were executed in December after they had been convicted in a final court ruling of murdering an Indian man by spraying an insecticide into his mouth due to a financial dispute.