FBR Orders to Issue Sales Tax Refunds Within A Month

After the issuance of sales tax refunds of Rs. 65 billion to five leading export sectors, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has now ordered the issuance of sales tax refunds to remaining sectors/industries within a month.

Sources told ProPakistani that the remaining export sectors like engineering, rice, and exports of food products and others would get refunds on a priority basis, sources added.

ALSO READ FBR to Decide All Sales Tax Refund Claims Within 30 Days

The FBR’s instructions to the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue of field formations, to liquidate the pendency of deferred sales tax refund claims and to avoid further piling up of these claims, it has been decided that the field formations shall: