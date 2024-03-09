Australia Adds More Countries to 10-Year Frequent Traveler Visa Scheme

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced this week the expansion of the 10-year frequent traveler visa scheme to include eligible ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste.

The announcement was made during the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit held in Melbourne. Its primary goal is to foster stronger ties and promote tourism between Australia and its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Previously, the 10-year frequent traveler visa scheme was limited to Chinese tourists. Now, it will be extended to eligible citizens of ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste.

Eligible citizens from ASEAN countries (Laos, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and Timor-Leste can now apply for a 10-year frequent traveler visa.

This visa permits visitors to stay in Australia for up to three months per visit.

Until now, this extended visa program was exclusively enjoyed by Chinese citizens.

Business Visitor Visas Extended to 5 Years

Moreover, business travelers from all countries, including those in Southeast Asia, will now qualify for a five-year business visitor visa, an increase from the previous three years.

Visa Application Process

The 10-year frequent traveler visa scheme is now open for eligible applicants from ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste, who can apply through the official channels provided by the Australian government.

For detailed information on eligibility criteria and application procedures, individuals can visit the official website of the Australian Department of Home Affairs.