Manchester United Welcome Pakistani Supporters at Old Trafford

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 9, 2024 | 6:39 pm

English Premier League side, Manchester United, welcomed the ‘Pakistan Supporters’ Club’ prior to their match against Everton on March 09.

Image shared on social media shows the Pakistani supporters standing in Old Trafford, United’s home ground, along with their country’s flag and a 2023/24 season jersey of the club.

The supporters have a flag of their own club, which is displayed in the image.

Talking to foreign media in 2022, the chairperson of Manchester United Supporters Club Pakistan, Ismaeel, stated: “In 2003, I watched a Champions League game against Panathinaikos and United hammered them 5-0. I fell in love with this team and then started to read about their culture and history.

“I started the supporters club in 2013 and we have 140 paid-up official members. We sold 120 tickets last season for fans to travel to Old Trafford from Pakistan to watch games.”

Twelve members, later on, went to watch the Brighton game, which opened United’s season.

The chairperson also talked about the difficulty it takes to travel to England from Pakistan. Not only is it expensive, but the visa applications are also tricky.

