PM Shehbaz Shares List of Federal Cabinet Members With President Zardari

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a list of 19 individuals to be appointed as federal ministers and ministers of state for the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari.

PM Shehbaz has recommended the names of these individuals under clause 1 of Article 92 of the Constitution. President Zardari has been advised to appoint the following individuals as federal ministers:

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudry, MNA

Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA

Mr. Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, MNA

Abdul Aleem Khan, MNA

Jam Kamal Khan, MNA

Engr. Amir Muqam, MNA

Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, MNA

Mr. Attaullah Tarar, MNA

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MNA

Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, MNA

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, MNA

Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Senator

Musadik Masood Malik, Senator

Muhammad Aurangzeb

Ahad Khan Cheema

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz Sharif has also advised President Asif Zardari to appoint Shaza Fatima Khawaja as Minister of State.

According to media reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that he will be contesting in the Senate polls from Punjab next month.

Moreover, reports have also claimed that he is the favorite to become the country’s next Interior Minister. However, Naqvi told a local media outlet that no decision has been made in this regard and discussions are underway.