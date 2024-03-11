PM Shehbaz Shares List of Federal Cabinet Members With President Zardari

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a list of 19 individuals to be appointed as federal ministers and ministers of state for the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari.
PM Shehbaz has recommended the names of these individuals under clause 1 of Article 92 of the Constitution. President Zardari has been advised to appoint the following individuals as federal ministers:
- Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA
- Mr. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudry, MNA
- Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA
- Mr. Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator
- Chaudhry Salik Hussain, MNA
- Abdul Aleem Khan, MNA
- Jam Kamal Khan, MNA
- Engr. Amir Muqam, MNA
- Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, MNA
- Mr. Attaullah Tarar, MNA
- Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MNA
- Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, MNA
- Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, MNA
- Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Senator
- Musadik Masood Malik, Senator
- Muhammad Aurangzeb
- Ahad Khan Cheema
- Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi
Furthermore, PM Shehbaz Sharif has also advised President Asif Zardari to appoint Shaza Fatima Khawaja as Minister of State.
According to media reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that he will be contesting in the Senate polls from Punjab next month.
Moreover, reports have also claimed that he is the favorite to become the country’s next Interior Minister. However, Naqvi told a local media outlet that no decision has been made in this regard and discussions are underway.
Hope for the best but it is not a PMLN govt. Nawaz and Imran both seems minus from front rows.
Ahad Cheema, PM’s son-in-law; Shaza Fatima, Kh. Asif’s niece; Tarar & Tarar, both related.