CM Punjab Orders to Reduce Installments for Government Housing Project

Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson has stated that Maryam Nawaz has ordered a reduction in housing installments for low-income individuals.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has also set a deadline for demarcating land for housing construction in each district of the province.

CM Maryam has ordered to decrease the cost of housing. The Chief Minister gave the orders while chairing a meeting convened to review progress on the one lakh houses project.

During the meeting, she stated that no citizen of the province should be without their own house. The CM was informed about the issues related to the scheme for low-income individuals by the Secretary of Housing.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rasheed, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore, DG PHA, Project Director of Punjab Affordable Housing Program, and other officials.

It should be noted that earlier this month, Maryam Nawaz sought a comprehensive plan to fulfill the pledge of constructing one lac houses across the province.

The officials were directed to prepare model houses within six weeks for the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project. Under this initiative, over three thousand houses will be constructed for low-income families in each district of Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz also ordered to keep the down payment and monthly installments low.