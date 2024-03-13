Daraz Kickstarts Ramadan Festivities with Spectacular Offers at Best Prices

In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, will have two special campaigns – 3.3 and 4.4, designed to bring festivities to every Pakistani home with unbeatable prices and exclusive offers with discounts reaching up to 75%.

These will ensure that customers can prepare for the month of devotion and reflection without the worry of high expenses. The 3.3 campaign will run on the platform until the 19th of March, setting the stage for the 4.4 campaign, which will begin on the 20th of March and continue until the 4th of April.

Daraz has introduced a unique blend of savings and convenience, starting with the “Buy More Save More” offer, which encourages customers to make the most of their shopping by saving Rs. 201 and availing Free Delivery on their orders.

Furthermore, there are exclusive Mega Deals and Hot Deals, which promise up to 70% and 75% off respectively across a wide range of products, from home essentials to electronics, fashion, beauty and more categories, catering to consumers’ diverse needs and preferences. Keeping up with its promise of Best Price Guaranteed, Daraz has expanded its pool of assortment under this umbrella, to ensure consumers can stock up on all their Ramadan essentials and Eid shopping through the platform.

Moreover, Daraz is making weekends in March extra special with an exclusive offer that allows new buyers to select Any Three products for just Rs. 669, and returning buyers for Rs. 750, coupled with Free Delivery. These offers are aimed at enhancing the experience for all Daraz customers, ensuring that the joy of Ramadan shopping is accessible to everyone, regardless of their budget.

“Ramadan is a period marked by a sense of community, reflection, and celebration. At Daraz, our goal is to enrich this experience for our customers by removing the hassle of high costs and complicated shopping processes,” stated Arusha Imtiaz, Chief Commercial Officer at Daraz Pakistan.

She further added: “Through our Ramadan offerings, we are excited to offer a series of deals that are unmatched in value and variety, ensuring that our customers can find everything they need at prices they love.”

Daraz’s commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience is at the heart of its Ramadan campaigns, reflecting the company’s dedication to delivering quality, convenience, and satisfaction to its customers across Pakistan.

As the holy month approaches, Daraz invites everyone to join in the celebration and make the most of the incredible offers available, making this Ramadan one to remember.