OGRA Takes Notice of High LPG Prices Despite Sufficient Stock

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken notice of the market reports regarding a surge in LPG prices even though ample stocks of LPG molecules are sufficiently available in the country.

An initial scrutiny of the matter reveals that hoarding of LPG stocks is the primary cause of the artificial increase in LPG prices and some unscrupulous elements are artificially restraining the stock from the consumer’s approach and are selling the product beyond OGRA-prescribed LPG prices.

In this context, OGRA has communicated to the Provincial Chief Secretaries to direct the local governments to take immediate necessary action against illegal hoarders and ensure the sale of LPG at OGRA-prescribed prices to the end consumers.

Further, the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division has also issued letters to the Chief Secretaries for appropriate actions. Additionally, OGRA Enforcement teams are already in the field to monitor the stocks and ensure the sale of LPG at prescribed prices.