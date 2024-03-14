Kuwait Restarts Work Visas for a Muslim Country

In Kuwait, the Interior Ministry, in conjunction with the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), has reached an agreement to resume the issuance of work permits for Egyptians, with a particular focus on positions within the government sector under the Article 17 visa.

Gulf News reported that this decision will enable various key government bodies, such as the ministries of Education, Health, Endowments and Islamic Affairs, as well as Kuwait Municipality, to recruit Egyptian professionals for roles including doctors, teachers, nurses, and Imams.

However, it has been clarified that the recent relaxation of restrictions on visit visas will not be extended to Iranian nationals due to security concerns, nor to Afghan nationals, citing the absence of an Afghan diplomatic mission in Kuwait.

Additionally, PAM has prepared a draft law designed to address the issue of expatriates involved in absconding cases. This draft legislation is awaiting approval from Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah before it is submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.

The proposed law imposes stringent penalties, including substantial fines and administrative sanctions, against individuals found harboring expatriates involved in absconding incidents.