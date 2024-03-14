Pakistan Football Federation NC Granted 9 Months Extension by FIFA

Pakistan Football Federation – Normalization Committee – Chairperson, Haroon Malik, gets a brand new extension from FIFA which will result in his tenure extending till December 2024.

Haroon had a mandate till March 2024, but FIFA decided to extend that tenure, primarily, due to the non-completion of federation elections.

ALSO READ Football Star Kylian Mbappe Takes Legal Action Against Kebab Maker

FIFA appointed Haroon when the Pakistan Supreme Court decided to act as a third-party in electing PFF’s Chairperson in 2021.

Haroon has been heading the federation with multiple extensions taken at various points of his tenure.

PFF has began the conduction of district-level elections, before they move towards the regional-level and federation-level elections.

Pakistan men’s football team marked their highest achievement when they qualified for the 2nd round of a FIFA World Cup qualifier for the first time in its 76 years history. They achieved this feat after defeating Cambodia, 1-0, at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, in October last year.

The senior team is set to face Asian Cup finalists, Jordan, in World Cup qualification matches on March 21 and 26.

ALSO READ Voting List for District Football Association Unveiled by PFF

Haroon’s mandate has always been to conduct elections and pass the mantle to the new chief.

Will the NC Chairperson be lauded for his achievements, or will he be remembered for his delaying tactics?