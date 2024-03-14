Punjab Govt Signs Agreement With India to Deal With Smog

To improve the air quality index and prevent environment-related health complications, the provincial government of Punjab decided to sign an agreement with India to combat the unbreathable smog.

In a recent meeting, Punjab’s Senior Minister, Maryam Aurangzeb, directed the officials to scrutinize factories that are contributing to air pollution. She was presiding over a meeting aimed at digitizing the brick kiln industrial system to improve the air quality index.

Maryam Aurangzeb informed the attendees of the meeting about Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s apprehensions regarding implementing practical measures at the grassroots level to combat smog.

The minister gave the officials three months for the installation and monitoring of emission controllers in divisional industrial zones. Maryam Aurangzeb also called for a crackdown against those responsible for air pollution.

Authorities were ordered to establish a monitoring mechanism for crop harvesting through machinery instead of burning to reduce crop burning. Furthermore, the senior minister added that the government will develop an app to spread awareness about anti-smog campaigns.