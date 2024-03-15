Commerce Minister Says Ban on Onion, Banana Exports Temporary

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 5:00 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Friday addressed concerns regarding the ban on the export of bananas and onions and clarified that the restriction is only for the duration of Ramazan.

The decision to impose the ban was made at the cabinet level following the submission of a summary by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research.

The minister clarified the matter in response to a calling attention notice raised by Syed Naveed Qamar and other legislators regarding the impact of the ban on agricultural exports.

He assured the assembly that the ban would remain in effect only until April 15, highlighting the government’s sensitivity to the concerns raised by agriculturists.

The temporary ban on the export of bananas and onions during Ramazan aims to ensure an adequate domestic supply of these essential commodities during the holy month.

The minister further assured that the government is aware of the concerns of the agriculturists and indicated that this timeframe could be shortened if things progress smoothly.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalized in Mumbai
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>