Commerce Minister Says Ban on Onion, Banana Exports Temporary

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Friday addressed concerns regarding the ban on the export of bananas and onions and clarified that the restriction is only for the duration of Ramazan.

The decision to impose the ban was made at the cabinet level following the submission of a summary by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research.

The minister clarified the matter in response to a calling attention notice raised by Syed Naveed Qamar and other legislators regarding the impact of the ban on agricultural exports.

He assured the assembly that the ban would remain in effect only until April 15, highlighting the government’s sensitivity to the concerns raised by agriculturists.

The temporary ban on the export of bananas and onions during Ramazan aims to ensure an adequate domestic supply of these essential commodities during the holy month.

The minister further assured that the government is aware of the concerns of the agriculturists and indicated that this timeframe could be shortened if things progress smoothly.