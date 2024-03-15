Islamabad Suffer Huge Blow While Quetta Get a Major Boost Ahead of PSL 9 Eliminator

Colin Munro’s hamstring injury has jolted Islamabad United ahead of their clash against Quetta Gladiators while Sherfane Rutherford’s comeback has provided a massive boost for Quetta ahead of the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League playoffs at the National Bank Arena in Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators have been depleted with injuries and many players in their squad have been out of form, especially in the batting order. The Purple Force has registered the three lowest team scores of 106. 118 and 120 this season.

It clearly shows that Rilee Rossouw’s men need a savior in the middle order who can provide some sort of power hitting and the comeback of Sherfane Rutherford will help in that cause.

Earlier, Rutherford had to leave the PSL midway through the season due to family commitments but now the West Indian pinch hitter is back and will feature in the eliminator against Islamabad United.

On the other hand, Islamabad United match-winner Colin Munro is doubtful due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during a blockbuster run-chase against Multan Sultans while he smashed 84 runs off 40 deliveries.

Munro is the top-scorer for Islamabad United with 309 runs in 9 innings this season and has been a mainstay for the franchise in most of their matches throughout the tournament.

The medical staff of Islamabad United faces a race against time to get their talismanic opening batter fit in time for the eliminator 1 against Quetta Gladiators and considering Alex Hales’s deteriorating form this season, desperate times need desperate measures.

Islamabad United finished 3rd while Quetta Gladiators finished 4th with 11 points in the league stage and now the two sides will battle out in the quest to qualify for the eliminator 2.

