PM Chairs Meeting to Finalize Extensive 5-Year Roadmap for Economic Revival

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting in Islamabad to chalk out a comprehensive 5-year economic plan for the country.

The meeting discussed strategies to tackle inflation, poverty, and unemployment. Sharif urged all stakeholders across various sectors to come together and help ensure effective implementation of the plan.

He urged for a focus on enhancing capacities in agriculture, livestock, information technology, and foreign investment.

Shehbaz underscored the importance of prudent fiscal management and vowed to curb wasteful spending, particularly ensuring that funds allocated for poverty alleviation reach those in need.

Looking ahead, Shehbaz stressed fostering growth over the next five years. He encouraged digitization and innovation in driving revenue growth, and agricultural innovation to boost productivity.

He outlined plans to expedite the privatization of underperforming government entities to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

The meeting was attended by several federal ministers and senior officials who were briefed comprehensively on the proposed economic roadmap and key measures across various sectors, including energy, agriculture, exports, industry, taxation, IT, investment, and privatization.