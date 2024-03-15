P@sha Applauds Appointment of Shaza Fatima as IT Minister

Pakistan’s IT industry has expressed enthusiasm over the recent appointment of Shaza Khawaja Fatima as Minister for State IT and Telecommunications.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) has acknowledged her appointment with optimism, recognizing her prior engagement with industry matters during her tenure as a special assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the previous cabinet.

Zohaib Khan, Chairman of P@SHA, welcomed the new Minister, citing her past involvement in addressing industry issues with key institutions like the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Khan viewed her appointment as a positive step towards addressing the sector’s challenges.

The initial days of Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja’s tenure were marked by activities, including briefings from Ministry of IT and Telecom officials and organizations operating under the Ministry of IT and Telecom. Subsequently, a detailed presentation was delivered to her, covering the workings of the Ministry, the IT sector landscape, the telecom ecosystem, and ongoing projects.

During subsequent meetings, Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja received comprehensive briefings on the organizational structure and projects of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), Ignite- National Technology Fund, Universal Service Fund (USF), National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

Federal Secretary Hassan Nasir Jami, the Additional Secretary, and other senior officials were present during these meetings, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and coordination within the sector.