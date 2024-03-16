Alizey Khan Becomes The First Pakistani Woman to Win Diana Legacy Award

The founder of the Ruhil Foundation, Alizey Khan, has made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman to be awarded the Diana Legacy Award.

Prince William presented the award to Khan at a ceremony held in London on March 14, 2024. In a press release, it was revealed that Alizey Khan has been recognized with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts.

The Legacy Award is held every two years to celebrate the achievements of 20 young leaders from across the world. The legacy award commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Diana Award, a charity established in memory of Diana, and her belief in the ability of young people to make a difference in the world.

The 20 recipients of the legacy award were selected by a distinguished independent judging panel, led by Baroness Doreen Lawrence. They faced the challenging task of choosing just 20 individuals from a group of outstanding nominees, all of whom were previously honored for their contributions to society with The Diana Award in 2022 or 2023.

“In 2016, Alizey established the ‘Ruhil Foundation’ to combat food poverty, delivering 5,500 monthly food parcels and 10,000 meals,” the Diana Award stated.

It added, “She pivoted to also focus on education and shelter, raising over $150,000, as well as financing 200 weddings, distributing 600 sanitary pads, providing 1,100 blankets in winter, disbursing 1,000 interest-free emergency loans and providing monthly stipends to 25 transgender people and widows.”

Moreover, Khan is also helping to provide education to 150 children of sex workers and is an honorary fund-raising director for Begum Inayat Welfare Society, an orphanage that houses 77 children.