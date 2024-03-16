CM Punjab Announces Overseas Pakistani Property Transfer Service

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the Overseas Pakistani Property Transfer Service.

The Chief Minister approved the launch of the service during a meeting of the Board of Revenue in Punjab. The participants of the meeting agreed to streamline mutation and registration services using the newly introduced Overseas Property Transfer Service.

Furthermore, CM Maryam shared her plans to set up land facilitation centers in 11 divisions by June 30th. The officials were also directed to provide records related to government land leases in Punjab.

In a separate news, CM Maryam Nawaz allowed to use her official helicopter for the emergency transfer of patients. “People lose their lives because they do not reach the hospitals on time,” she stated.

Following an incident at Sargodha Hospital, where Maryam expressed distress over a heart attack patient’s inability to receive timely medical assistance, the decision to utilize the chief minister’s helicopter for emergency patient transfers was made.

Moreover, she also announced the launch of Rescue 1122 services on motorways and plans to introduce an air ambulance service in Punjab soon.