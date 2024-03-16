Kuwait Introduces Amnesty Scheme for Law-Breaking Expats

Kuwait has unveiled a three-month amnesty initiative starting from March 17, 2024, until June 17, 2024, extending relief to expatriates found in violation of the country’s residency regulations.

The announcement was made by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al Sabah, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Acting Minister of Interior. This initiative coincides with Ramadan and aims to provide assistance to more than 120,000 expatriates residing in Kuwait.

Under this amnesty, individuals found in violation of residency laws are offered an opportunity to rectify their status or exit the country without facing fines. This move aligns with Kuwait’s commitment to humanitarian efforts and grants individuals a chance to comply with legal requirements without the fear of penalties.

During the amnesty period, violators have the option to settle any outstanding fines and regularize their residency status according to specified regulations. Alternatively, they can choose to leave Kuwait through designated ports without incurring penalties, with the possibility of returning under updated guidelines in the future.

For those encountering administrative or legal hurdles, it is recommended to reach out to the Directorate General of Residency Affairs to explore potential solutions within the legal framework. Following the conclusion of the grace period, stringent measures will be implemented against non-compliant individuals, including deportation and potential blacklisting.

Efforts are underway across Residency Affairs departments in all six governorates to streamline the process of status adjustments. Additionally, a maximum fine limit of KD 600 has been established for individuals opting to regularize their residency status, ensuring a smoother transition during this period.