Pakistani-Origin Teenager Brutally Injured in Knife Attack Outside Mosque in Scotland

In a disturbing incident reported by foreign media, a 13-year-old Muslim Pakistani-origin child was subjected to bullying while returning home from a mosque in Britain.

The incident occurred near Queen’s Park in Glasgow, Scotland, where the young boy was attacked by assailants, resulting in him being stabbed.

Upon receiving the report, law enforcement swiftly responded, and the teenager was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Thankfully, his condition is reported to be stable, although he sustained significant injuries, including wounds to his back. The depth of these injuries has also affected one of his lungs.

Authorities have taken prompt action by apprehending the attackers, aided by CCTV footage from the vicinity of the park.

The suspects have been brought before the court, and a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain all aspects of the incident. Such acts of violence are deeply concerning and must be condemned unequivocally.