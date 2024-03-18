PM Appoints Awais Leghari As Power Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 18, 2024 | 1:29 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Awais Leghari as the new Federal Minister for Power.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to assign the portfolio (business of Government) of Power to Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghati in place of the portfolio of Railways, thus relieving Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum, of the additional portfolio of Power,” said the official notification.

Leghari, previously serving as the Minister for Railways, has now been tasked with urgently addressing the energy crisis. Musadik Malik will continue to run the Petroleum Division.

ALSO READ

With a background in agriculture, Leghari previously served as the Federal Minister for Power in 2017-18 during Caretaker Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s tenure.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Pakistan’s Youngest Vlogger Muhammad Shirazai and His Sister Invited by Google to USA
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>