PM Appoints Awais Leghari As Power Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Awais Leghari as the new Federal Minister for Power.
“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to assign the portfolio (business of Government) of Power to Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghati in place of the portfolio of Railways, thus relieving Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum, of the additional portfolio of Power,” said the official notification.
Leghari, previously serving as the Minister for Railways, has now been tasked with urgently addressing the energy crisis. Musadik Malik will continue to run the Petroleum Division.
With a background in agriculture, Leghari previously served as the Federal Minister for Power in 2017-18 during Caretaker Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s tenure.