UAE Announces Visa on Arrival for 87 Countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently announced a significant update to the visa exemption policy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), extending the privilege to citizens from 87 countries, enabling them to enter the country without the need for a pre-entry visa, Gulf News reported.

Individuals interested in understanding the specifics of this exemption and visa requirements can refer to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or reach out to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Ports Security, and Customs (ICP) for further details.

It’s important to note that citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are exempt from visa requirements or sponsorship when visiting the UAE. They can gain entry by presenting a passport issued by a GCC state or an identity card upon arrival at UAE ports of entry.

Those eligible can acquire a valid entry visa for a period of 30 days upon arrival, with an additional grace period of 10 days. Moreover, citizens from certain countries have the option to obtain a visa for a duration of 90 days upon arrival.

For instance, citizens of India holding ordinary passports, a visit visa, or a permanent resident card issued by the USA, or possessing a residence visa in the UK and European Union countries valid for at least six months, are eligible for a visa on arrival. This visa permits a stay of 14 days, with the possibility of extending it for an additional 14 days.

In cases where prior visa arrangements are required, individuals not falling under visa exemption categories must obtain an entry permit issued by a sponsor before their arrival in the UAE. The type of entry permit necessary, issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, is contingent upon the purpose of the visit.

Here are all the 87 countries.

Albania Andorra Argentina Austria Australia Azerbaijan Bahrain Barbados Brazil Belarus Belgium Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile China Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark El Salvador Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Honduras Hungary Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China Iceland Israel Italy Japan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kuwait Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco Montenegro Nauru New Zealand Norway Oman Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Qatar Republic of Ireland Romania Russia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines San Marino Saudi Arabia Seychelles Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland The Bahamas The Netherlands UK US Ukraine Uruguay Vatican Hellenic Bosnia and Herzegovina Armenia Fiji Kosovo

Under the revised regulations, nationals from 110 countries are now mandated to secure a visa prior to their arrival in the UAE.