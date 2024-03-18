UAE Announces Visa on Arrival for 87 Countries

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 18, 2024 | 10:54 am

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently announced a significant update to the visa exemption policy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), extending the privilege to citizens from 87 countries, enabling them to enter the country without the need for a pre-entry visa, Gulf News reported.

Individuals interested in understanding the specifics of this exemption and visa requirements can refer to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or reach out to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Ports Security, and Customs (ICP) for further details.

It’s important to note that citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are exempt from visa requirements or sponsorship when visiting the UAE. They can gain entry by presenting a passport issued by a GCC state or an identity card upon arrival at UAE ports of entry.

Those eligible can acquire a valid entry visa for a period of 30 days upon arrival, with an additional grace period of 10 days. Moreover, citizens from certain countries have the option to obtain a visa for a duration of 90 days upon arrival.

For instance, citizens of India holding ordinary passports, a visit visa, or a permanent resident card issued by the USA, or possessing a residence visa in the UK and European Union countries valid for at least six months, are eligible for a visa on arrival. This visa permits a stay of 14 days, with the possibility of extending it for an additional 14 days.

In cases where prior visa arrangements are required, individuals not falling under visa exemption categories must obtain an entry permit issued by a sponsor before their arrival in the UAE. The type of entry permit necessary, issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, is contingent upon the purpose of the visit.

Here are all the 87 countries.

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Argentina
  4. Austria
  5. Australia
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Bahrain
  8. Barbados
  9. Brazil
  10. Belarus
  11. Belgium
  12. Brunei
  13. Bulgaria
  14. Canada
  15. Chile
  16. China
  17. Colombia
  18. Costa Rica
  19. Croatia
  20. Cyprus
  21. Czech Republic
  22. Denmark
  23. El Salvador
  24. Estonia
  25. Finland
  26. France
  27. Georgia
  28. Germany
  29. Honduras
  30. Hungary
  31. Hong Kong
  32. Special Administrative Region of China
  33. Iceland
  34. Israel
  35. Italy
  36. Japan
  37. Kazakhstan
  38. Kiribati
  39. Kuwait
  40. Latvia
  41. Liechtenstein
  42. Lithuania
  43. Luxembourg
  44. Malaysia
  45. Maldives
  46. Malta
  47. Mauritius
  48. Mexico
  49. Monaco
  50. Montenegro
  51. Nauru
  52. New Zealand
  53. Norway
  54. Oman
  55. Paraguay
  56. Peru
  57. Poland
  58. Portugal
  59. Qatar
  60. Republic of Ireland
  61. Romania
  62. Russia
  63. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  64. San Marino
  65. Saudi Arabia
  66. Seychelles
  67. Serbia
  68. Singapore
  69. Slovakia
  70. Slovenia
  71. Solomon Islands
  72. South Korea
  73. Spain
  74. Sweden
  75. Switzerland
  76. The Bahamas
  77. The Netherlands
  78. UK
  79. US
  80. Ukraine
  81. Uruguay
  82. Vatican
  83. Hellenic
  84. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  85. Armenia
  86. Fiji
  87. Kosovo

Under the revised regulations, nationals from 110 countries are now mandated to secure a visa prior to their arrival in the UAE.

>