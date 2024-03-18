Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo Pad 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed

Jia Jingdong, Vice President of Vivo, announced a significant event scheduled for March 26, unveiling the anticipated Vivo Pad 3 Pro tablet alongside the Vivo TWS 4 earbuds. Interestingly, he shared this announcement using a Vivo X Fold3 Pro.

Vivo X Fold 3

The star of the event, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is poised to emerge as the first foldable smartphone equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, as confirmed by the phone’s Geekbench listing. The foldable appeared on Geekbench with the “vivo V2337A” model number with 16 GB of RAM Vivo’s Chinese version of Funtouch called Origin OS 4 based on Android 14.

These specifications have not been confirmed as of yet, but Vivo did share a few camera samples to show off the phone’s image quality.

Vivo has also confirmed that there are multiple foldables coming by calling it the “X Fold3 series.” There is going to be a vanilla model as well as a Pro variant, mostly differing in main camera prowess.

The vanilla X Fold 3 is expected to come with a triple 50MP camera setup including a main sensor, a 2x telephoto, and an ultrawide. The Pro variant will add a 64MP periscope unit on top of that. Additionally, the X Fold 3 Pro is slated to be the first dust and water-resistant foldable.

The base X Fold 3 will stick with the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset instead of 3.

Vivo Pad 3 Pro

As for the flagship grade tablet, it will be powered by MediaTek’s premium Dimensity 9300 SoC and will have a screen sized at 13-inches with a 144Hz refresh rate and “3.1K” resolution. It will support a stylus called Vivo Pencil 2 to rival flagship tablets in the market.

Battery capacity will be rated at a gigantic 11,500 mAh, but there is no word on fast charging tech. There will be an optional keyboard cover and an 8 speaker combo for an immersive audio experience.

Vivo TWS 4

The upcoming Vivo TWS 4 is set to introduce an impressive 55dB Active Noise Cancellation (AI-powered), surpassing the 49dB ANC capability of its predecessor, the Vivo TWS 3 Pro.

These earbuds will be engineered on the Qualcomm S3 audio platform, featuring a gaming mode that ensures minimal latency, as low as 44ms. Weighing just 4.8g each, they will offer up to 11 hours of continuous playback, while the accompanying case extends the total playtime to an impressive 45 hours.