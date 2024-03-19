Pakistan One Step Closer to $1.1 Billion Loan Tranche as IMF Concludes Final Review

Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have successfully completed the final review of the $3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan.

Sources told ProPakistani that the IMF is expected to issue a statement in this regard later today. Sources in the Ministry of Finance also confirmed that the review has been successfully completed.

A day earlier, both sides extended talks for a day to conclude the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP). The success of the review will help Pakistan unlock the final loan tranche of $1.1 billion, after approval from the Fund’s executive board.

In a related development, US Ambassador Donald Blome met Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb today. Ambassador Blome noted the US government’s support for Pakistan’s work with the IMF to complete its current Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The envoy also underscored his commitment to expanding further US-Pakistan economic cooperation in areas of mutual interest.