Pakistan’s REER Index Hits 102.17 in February 2024

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) increased by 0.42 percentage points to 102.17 in February 2024.

According to the latest monthly data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the trend indicates a slight increase from 101.75 recorded in Januyar 2024.

A REER above 100 indicates a loss in trade competitiveness with exports becoming more expensive and imports getting cheaper, while a REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive.

Pakistan’s current REER value of 102.17 suggests that exports offer poor returns.