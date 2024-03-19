Power Generation Declines Further While Fuel Cost Jumps 9% in February 2024

Power generation in the country went down by 8 percent YoY to 7,117 gigawatts per hour (GWh) in February 2024, while it was flat at 84,317 GWH in 8MFY24 compared to the same period last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, power generation in the country went up by 14 percent from 8,313 GWh recorded in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the cost of fuel for power generation has increased by 9 percent YoY to an average of Rs. 8.7/unit in February 2024.

Major contributors during February 2024 were Hydel (24.8 percent), Nuclear (23.3 percent), RLNG (20.4 percent), and Coal (15.9 percent).

Hydel power generation is down by 14 percent YoY from 2,052 GWh in February 2023 to 1,766 GWh in February 2024. On an MoM basis, hydel generation is up 91 percent. For the period July-February FY24, it is up 8 percent YoY.

Coal-based power generation increased by 3 percent YoY to 1,129 GWh in February 2024 from 1,091 GWh last year. On an MoM basis, coal-based power output shows a decrease of 42 percent in February from 1,949 GWh in the previous month.

Nuclear power generation decreased by 12 percent YoY to 1,660 GWh in February 2024, down from 1,883 GWh last year, while monthly nuclear power generation shows a decline of 4 percent from 1,728 GWh observed the previous month.

RLNG-based power generation decreased by 1 percent YoY to 1,450 GWh in February 2024 from 1,462 GWh last year and also down by 4 percent MoM compared to 1,514 GWh in January 2024.

Solar-based generation is up 9 percent YoY from 82 GWh last year to 90 GWh in February 2024. During 8MFY24, it fell by 7 percent YoY to 564 GWh from 608 GWh in 8MFY23.

Fuel Cost

During February 2024, fuel cost for power generation increased by 9 percent YoY but down 37 percent MoM to an average of Rs. 8.7/unit, compared to an average cost of Rs. 8 in February 2023 and Rs. 13.8/unit in January 2024, respectively. For 8MFY24, fuel costs are down 5 percent YoY with an average cost of Rs. 8.8/unit, compared to Rs. 9.2/unit in 8MFY23.

RLNG was the priciest fuel with a fuel cost of Rs. 22 per unit during the period in review.