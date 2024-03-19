SBP Governor Expects $6 Billion Rollover Before June-End

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 19, 2024 | 1:07 pm

Talks between Pakistan and China for rolling over a $2 billion loan will conclude in two weeks, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed said in an analyst briefing on Monday.

He said negotiations for the rescheduling of $2 billion in external debt are expected to conclude within the next two weeks, while another recall of $4 billion loan will likely be completed by June 2024.

ALSO READ

Highlighting the fiscal challenges ahead, the SBP governor emphasized the need to arrange $4.8 billion in external financing within the remaining three months of the fiscal year.

Providing an overview of Pakistan’s external financial liabilities for the fiscal year 2023-24, he said the total stands at $24.3 billion. This covers Pakistan’s current breadth of financial commitments and how much debt is maturing in the coming few months.

The governor said Pakistan has successfully repaid $13.5 billion of external debt so far in FY24 despite economic challenges.

The governor’s remarks come just a day after SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent.

ProPK Staff

lens

>