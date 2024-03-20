Government Shuts Down All Hiking Trails in Islamabad

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 20, 2024 | 11:18 am

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced that all hiking trails have been closed to the public on the occasion of March 23 (Parade Day).

In a notification, the civic authority stated that the public will not be allowed to access trail number 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 from 19th March to 23rd March from 5 am to 5 pm due to Parade preparations.

ALSO READ

The authority has requested the public to comply with its decision to avoid any inconvenience during these days. The public will be allowed to access these trails following the Parade Day, the CDA stated.

In separate news, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of China recently announced the participation of Chinese armed forces in the upcoming Pakistan National Day military parade on March 23.

The spokesperson revealed that it will be sending a contingent of the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) after accepting an invitation from the Pakistani military.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Hollywood Star Will Smith Opens Up About His Love for the Quran
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>