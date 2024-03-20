Government Shuts Down All Hiking Trails in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced that all hiking trails have been closed to the public on the occasion of March 23 (Parade Day).

In a notification, the civic authority stated that the public will not be allowed to access trail number 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 from 19th March to 23rd March from 5 am to 5 pm due to Parade preparations.

The authority has requested the public to comply with its decision to avoid any inconvenience during these days. The public will be allowed to access these trails following the Parade Day, the CDA stated.

In separate news, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of China recently announced the participation of Chinese armed forces in the upcoming Pakistan National Day military parade on March 23.

The spokesperson revealed that it will be sending a contingent of the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) after accepting an invitation from the Pakistani military.