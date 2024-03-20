IHC Dismisses Petition Against FBR Restructuring

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed a petition filed by an Inland Revenue officer against the constitution of the committee on restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to an order of the IHC, the petitioner (IR official) has withdrawn his petition against the FBR restructuring process.

The IHC’s order revealed the sole reason why this Court, vide order dated Feb 07, 2024, issued notice to the respondent (i.e. FBR) and suspended the operation of the notification dated 02-02-2024 was that the said notification was issued pursuant to the decision of the Caretaker Federal Cabinet.

“Now that the general elections have been held and a newly elected government is in place, there is no reason for further proceeding in the instant petition”, the IHC order said.

The counsel for the petitioner also sought permission to withdraw the instant petition with the reservation that if a decision is taken which adversely affects the terms and conditions of his service, he would agitate his grievance before the appropriate fora. The request made by the learned counsel for the petitioner was deemed reasonable by IHC.