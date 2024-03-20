Rawalpindi is Getting Four Consecutive Public Holidays

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, has announced multiple public holidays in the garrison city on account of 23rd March, Pakistan Day Parade.

In an official notification on Wednesday, the district administration declared local holidays on Thursday (tomorrow) and Friday. With Saturday and Sunday, there will be four holidays in the city.

It is pertinent to mention that March 23rd has already been declared as a public holiday by the Cabinet Division in the list of holidays for the current year.

This means that the residents of Rawalpindi will enjoy four holidays until Monday, starting from tomorrow. The notification clarified that the SSC-I Annual Examination of BISE Rawalpindi will not be affected.

Earlier, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced the closure of all hiking trails to the public on the occasion of March 23 (Parade Day).

In a notification, the civic authority stated that the public will not be allowed to access trail number 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 from 19th March to 23rd March from 5 am to 5 pm due to Parade preparations.

The authority has requested the public to comply with its decision to avoid any inconvenience during these days. The public will be allowed to access these trails following the Parade Day, the CDA stated.