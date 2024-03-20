Over 2000 Bureaucrats Have Foreign or Dual Nationality

According to a private news channel, around 2,365 Pakistani government officials have been identified as holding dual nationality or having renounced their Pakistani citizenship.

The report added that the government officials with dual citizenship comprise of BS-17 to BS-22 officers. More than half of them chose to conceal this information.

The local authorities have launched investigations in response to this revelation, the report added. The records of these officials have been collected by the Establishment Division, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Cabinet Division.

The investigation revealed that many of the officers with dual nationality are serving in important positions within government departments, ministries, and even some sensitive institutions.

Following the revelation, relevant authorities have started an investigation against the government officials, particularly those occupying important positions.

Initially, the investigation process targeted 300,000 public employees, with records of an additional 400,000 government personnel currently being compiled in subsequent phases.

It is pertinent to mention that the appointment of dual nationality holders to key positions is a violation of the Supreme Court’s order that bars the appointment of civil servants with dual nationality.

As per the investigation, 1,116 out of the identified officials are either foreign citizens or hold dual citizenship. Furthermore, the spouses of 1,249 officials also hold foreign or dual nationality.

Among the dual nationality holders, only 837 government officials disclosed their dual citizenship. Similarly, around 796 spouses of these officers admitted to holding dual nationality.

Moreover, 423 spouses of government officials chose to conceal their dual or foreign citizenship status. The investigation revealed that only 31 of them provided records of their foreign nationality.

The investigation further found that 261 government officers intentionally concealed their dual citizenship status. Additionally, twelve foreign nationals were found working within key agencies like the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), police, and foreign services, with six of them concealing their citizenship status.

Via: Hum News