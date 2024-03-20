Sindh to Announce Thousands of Jobs for Teachers

The Sindh Education Department has decided to recruit thousands of primary school teachers across the province to address the shortage.

According to a private news channel, the department will recruit 15,380 primary school teachers. All the necessary preparations have been completed by the HR Wing of the School Education Department.

ALSO READ Samosa Seller’s Daughters Shine as Grade 17 Officers in SPSC Exam

The provincial cabinet will discuss the meeting in its next meeting, where it is expected to approve the recruitment of the teachers.

On the other hand, Punjab is also facing a severe shortage of teachers in government schools. As per details, the number of vacant positions for primary teachers has increased by 45,000 to 115,000, up from 70,000.

In a recent report, it was revealed that over 9,000 primary schools in the province are experiencing a severe shortage of teachers. These primary schools have a maximum of two to three teachers per school.

ALSO READ 7 Daanish Schools to be Established in Three More Regions

In separate news, a dedicated school teacher lost his life while resisting robbery in Sindh’s Kandhkot.

Recently, the video of school teacher Allah Rakhyo carrying a gun to school due to the worsening law and order situation went viral on social media.

He was intercepted by bandits at Magsi-Karampur Road when he was returning to his home from school. Allah Rakhyo decided to carry the gun to school as police turned a deaf ear to his complaints about his safety.