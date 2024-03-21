Fake Wing Commander of PAF Lands in Karachi Jail

Authorities in Karachi’s Korangi Zaman Town have apprehended an individual impersonating a Wing Commander from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), revealing a complex web of deception and financial fraud.

Identified as Zeeshan, the suspect not only masqueraded as a PAF officer but also falsely represented himself as an intelligence agency employee. Exploiting these false identities, he allegedly defrauded numerous individuals, amassing considerable sums of money through fraudulent means.

ALSO READ Chairman HEC Asks Governor Punjab to Stop Acting VCs From Misusing Power

According to law enforcement officials, Zeeshan employed various tactics to swindle money from unsuspecting victims, often by promising them government contracts.

Additionally, he possessed counterfeit documentation to lend credibility to his deceitful schemes.

ALSO READ School Headmistress Leaks Matric Final Exam Question Paper on Famous YouTube Channel

Moreover, the investigation has uncovered that Zeeshan, exploiting his fabricated personas, entered into marriages with three affluent women, subsequently exploiting them for financial gain.

The police have initiated a search operation to apprehend Zeeshan’s associates, aiming to dismantle the entire network of fraudulence. Furthermore, authorities are delving into Zeeshan’s past activities to gain a comprehensive understanding of his criminal history.