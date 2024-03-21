How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Jordan FIFA World Cup Qualification Match

Pakistan hosts Asian Cup finalist, Jordan, in their home ground Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on March 21 as the two teams collide over a FIFA World Cup qualification match.

Jordan played in the Final of the Asian Cup, which was a surprise to this continent’s football supporters as the majority expected South Korea to proceed from the Semi-Final and challenge the previous World Cup hosts in the Final.

ALSO READ What to Expect From Pakistan Vs. Jordan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2

Pakistan wrote history in October when they defeated Cambodia, 1-0, in the 1st round of the World Cup qualifier. They proceeded to the 2nd round for the first time in the country’s existence.

The team’s head coach, Stephen Constantine, told the stakeholders that his objective is to make the green nation qualify for the next Asian Cup, while the emotional audience is confused as to why the country can’t reach the World Cup itself.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Captain Wants Fans to Fill the Stadium Against Jordan

The match will start at 2 PM (Pakistan time) and the Pakistani audience can tune into Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports to watch the green shirts take on Jordan, while the residents of the twin cities (Islamabad and Rawalpindi) are advised to head to the stadium and back their national side.