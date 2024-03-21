Meta, Microsoft, X, and Match Are Siding With Epic Games Against Apple

Epic Games has been in a long-standing legal battle against Apple and its anti-competitive app store practices. Now the game developer has gained powerful allies in the tech industry including Meta, Microsoft, X, and Match, all of whom have joined Epic Games to protest against Apple.

All of these companies are going up against the “Apple Tax” on its App Store, criticizing that it’s way too high and acts as a barrier to entry for many. Epic Games also says that Apple does not allow developers the freedom to introduce their purchase links to avoid the hefty Apple Tax.

In 2021, Apple received a mandate to revise its App Store regulations as a result of the ruling in the ‌Epic Games‌ lawsuit. The judge scrutinized the anti-steering policies that prohibited apps from guiding users to potentially lower prices offered outside of the ‌App Store‌. Apple initially postponed the implementation of these adjustments as it pursued an appeal against the ruling. However, the appeal was unsuccessful, compelling Apple to update its regulations in January.

As a result of these changes, developers on Apple’s App Store are finally allowed to include their purchase links, subverting the Apple Tax. However, Apple is taking its cut in the form of commissions, amounting from 12 to 27%, which is only a tiny reduction compared to the original 15-30% format.

Fast forward to last week, Epic Games has criticized Apple once again. It claims that even though Apple has allowed third-party purchase links, they are still “commercially unusable” due to expensive commissions and “accompanying web of restrictions.”

Meta, Microsoft, X, and Match have joined in on the battle, claiming that Apple is not allowing developers to include “even the most basic information” to let its customers know about alternative payment methods. For instance, Apple is not allowing apps to tell customers that cheaper payment options are available by purchasing directly from a website.

The amicus brief submitted today aligns with ‌Epic Games‌’ recent petition. ‌Epic Games‌ has petitioned the court to compel Apple to align its policies with the injunction. It now rests with the court to determine whether Apple’s rule adjustment adequately meets the stipulations of the original ruling.