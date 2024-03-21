Security Camera Footage Shows Schoolchildren Preventing Theft [Video]

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 21, 2024 | 12:35 pm

A group of quick-thinking schoolchildren’s bravery and presence of mind thwarted a theft in Karachi’s North Karachi area. as reported by a local media outlet.

The Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage captured the brave actions of the schoolchildren as they foiled the attempted theft.

The children of 11-A North Karachi displayed remarkable presence of mind by swiftly closing the door of the house as the thief attempted to force his way in.

The thieves, disguised as beggars, approached the children and pleaded for money, while simultaneously attempting to break into the house. The incident occurred on Wednesday at 12:05 PM.

According to a resident, there has been a surge in robberies and other crimes in the neighborhood. It’s worth noting that just a few days ago, a tea stall owner successfully prevented a robbery attempt in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighborhood.

In a truly remarkable incident that quickly gained traction on social media, Dawlat Agha Shah, the tea stall owner, bravely confronted armed robbers, compelling them to flee without causing any harm.

