P@SHA Voices Concerns Over Formation of Advisory Committee by IT Ministry

The IT industry has raised concerns regarding the formation of an advisory committee by the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

According to industry representatives, the committee was established without consultation with the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), the leading representative body of the IT sector.

P@SHA has voiced its reservations, asserting that while the committee includes reputable individuals, it lacks representation from key stakeholders within the industry.

They argue that the committee primarily comprises CEOs from large corporations who may not fully grasp the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which play a significant role in driving innovation and contributing to economic growth in many countries.

Zohaib Khan, Chairman of P@SHA, underscored the critical need for collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders during his discussion with ProPakistani. He expressed his disappointment regarding the Ministry’s oversight in involving P@SHA in the committee formation process.

Khan highlighted the ongoing endeavors between P@SHA and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) aimed at tackling industry challenges and bolstering IT exports. He noted that P@SHA has maintained engagement with the IT ministers for several years, with the results of these efforts beginning to manifest and poised to become even more apparent in the near future.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom recently established a 10-member advisory committee, chaired by Minister of State for Science and Technology Shaza Fatima Khawja, to address critical issues within the IT and Telecom sector. The committee’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) encompass a wide range of responsibilities, including identifying growth opportunities, assessing challenges, and proposing strategies to enhance exports and attract investments over the next five years.

Additionally, the committee is mandated to identify capacity gaps in both the public and private sectors and recommend measures to address them. It is also empowered to address any other pertinent issues requiring its attention, signaling a commitment to fostering collaboration and addressing industry concerns.