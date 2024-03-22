Punjab Sets World Record for Planting Most Trees in 60 seconds

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz initiated a groundbreaking ‘Plant For Pakistan’ campaign, achieving a remarkable feat by planting 109,000 saplings within a single minute, thus setting a new world record.

Provincial Minister for Construction and Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth spearheaded the launch of Punjab’s largest plantation drive by planting saplings in the Changa Manga forest on World Forests Day.

In an extraordinary display of unity and determination, approximately 13,000 students swiftly planted a staggering number of 109,000 plants within just sixty seconds in an area spanning between Kasur and Lahore, triggered by the blaring of sirens.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Malik Sohaib emphasized the importance of collective efforts in making the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign a resounding success, urging every Pakistani to actively participate in the initiative.

However, despite the monumental achievement, the record set during the event was not officially recognized by the Guinness World Record.

Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that nearly 1.8 million plants had been planted across the province as part of the campaign’s broader efforts to combat the prevalent issues of smog and pollution.

Moreover, the Punjab government introduced a cutting-edge application employing modern technologies such as Geographic Information System (GIS), QR code, and dashboard to closely monitor and manage the progress of the plantation campaign.

The launch of the campaign by CM Punjab underscores the government’s proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainability within the country’s largest province.

It is worth noting that Pakistan itself had previously held the record for the most saplings planted in one minute, with 52,040 saplings planted in 2021, marking a significant leap forward in the nation’s commitment to environmental conservation and green initiatives.