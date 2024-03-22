Virtual Reality Classes Launched in Pakistan

The Information Technology University of Lahore has launched the first virtual reality classes in Pakistan.

Information Technology University, as the trailblazer in Pakistan offering classes in the metaverse, is bridging the gap between virtual and traditional education.

Now, students enrolled in online courses can experience a level of engagement similar to physical classrooms, thanks to this innovative approach.

In this innovative setup, students and teachers can participate in classes from anywhere in the country simply by wearing a virtual reality headset.

The setup includes essential teaching tools such as a projector and board for instructors to effectively deliver their lessons in the virtual environment.

In the metaverse, not only can students ask questions and get answers, but their movements can also be felt. Students have expressed that the virtual classroom closely resembles reality, making it easier for them to understand the syllabus.

Ibrahim Ghaznavi, the Head of the Department of Computer Sciences, highlighted that this initiative will not only conserve energy but also enhance students’ academic capabilities.

He recalled the time when students found it difficult to understand online classes during the Covid-19 era. Ghaznavi added that it was important to improve the facility for the better understanding of the students.

As part of the pilot project, the university has inked an agreement with the University of Denmark. The IT industry believes that if legislators enact laws supporting modern technology and leverage it to enhance education, Pakistan’s importance in this field will be recognized worldwide.