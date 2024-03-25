Call of Duty Warzone Comes to Android and iOS

Call of Duty: Mobile separated its traditional multiplayer experience and the battle royale version of the game a while ago. The battle royale variant is called Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and it has now arrived on Android as well as iOS as a new mobile application.

Interestingly, users will still be able to jump into the multiplayer deathmatch experience through Warzone, but only after playing a few games of the battle royale mode. However, this version of the game will still focus on the battle royale mode. Those who’ve played the original Call of Duty: Mobile may remember that the original game also lets you get into Warzone.

Users who log into their Activision account through different platforms will be able to sync their account progress such as progression on weapons, XP points, and achievements between different devices. This should prove to be highly convenient for those who want to jump back into the game on a different device.

The default control options include using the touch screen, but those who prefer the good old controller/gamepads can pair them with their smartphones to use them seamlessly. Notably, the Backbone One stands out as a prominent choice, with the company even introducing a special edition to commemorate the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Xbox controller including the Wireless Controller or the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller are also compatible with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. PlayStation fans will be able to connect their DualSense or DualShock 4 controllers to the game too.