GDC Conference 2024: Pakistan Wants to Become A Global Hub for Game Development

Pakistan made a significant mark at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, as its representation stood out with 6 dynamic companies and a delegation of 30 delegates.

GDC held in San Francisco, USA, served as a pivotal event for game developers worldwide, driving the advancement of the gaming industry.

With the global gaming market projected to exceed US $221 billion in 2023 and boasting approximately 3.2 billion gamers globally, the significance of events like GDC cannot be overstated.

The Pakistani delegation engaged in networking, knowledge-sharing, and exploring collaboration opportunities with industry leaders worldwide. This interaction showcased Pakistan’s talent and creativity in game development, opening doors for potential partnerships and investment opportunities.

The presence of officials from the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles Asim Ali Khan and Trade & Investment Counselor Quratulain Fatima, underscored Pakistan’s booming gaming sector’s importance on the international stage.

The Consulate’s support highlights the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and promoting Pakistan’s digital economy.

The potential of Pakistan’s gaming sector is apparent, with its current valuation at almost $200 million, constituting 1 percent of the global market.

Pakistan’s gaming industry hosts more than 200 studios, primarily generating revenue from North America and Europe, experiencing a growth rate of around 125 percent.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) diligently explores new avenues to showcase and boost the growth of Pakistan’s IT sector.

The USA is an important market for worldwide technology exports including Pakistan.

Recognizing that approximately 50 percent of Pakistan’s total IT/ITeS exports are channeled towards the USA, PSEB emphasizes the significance of creating a robust market presence to broaden business horizons globally.

As Pakistan continues to invest in its digital economy and foster innovation in the gaming sector, its presence at GDC showcased its commitment to becoming a global hub for game development.