PSEB Set to Host ITCN Asia 2024 At Expo Centre Lahore

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is set to host ITCN Asia 2024, scheduled from April 18-20, 2024, at the Expo Center Lahore. The registration process for this prominent tech event has commenced.

PSEB underscores the significance of Tech Destination Pakistan, an initiative aimed at positioning Pakistan as a premier destination for technology investments, innovation, and development. As the apex government body mandated to promote Pakistan’s IT industry, PSEB is leading efforts in this endeavor.

The event is expected to attract participants from more than 10 countries, with preparations underway to ensure its success. According to PSEB, Pakistani IT companies are encouraged to participate and showcase the country’s vast potential as a tech hub. Pakistan, with its government incentives, skilled workforce, and robust telecom infrastructure, offers a conducive environment for IT/ITeS companies to flourish.

Tech Destination Pakistan, spearheaded by PSEB, actively promotes the country’s IT industry through infrastructure development, human capital enhancement, global marketing, and innovation promotion.

ITCN Asia 2024, in collaboration with Tech Destination Pakistan, aims to facilitate business connections, foster collaboration, and drive digital transformation across various industries. The event serves as a platform for overseas and domestic exhibitors to engage in joint ventures, technology transfer, and networking opportunities in Pakistan’s thriving IT and telecom sector.

The exhibition, to be held at the Lahore Expo Center, serves as a pivotal gathering for industry decision-makers in the region. It provides a showcase for the latest technological advancements, products, services, and techniques in IT and telecom fields, offering participants a valuable opportunity to interact with serious stakeholders in the industry.