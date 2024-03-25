PM Orders Inquiry Over Obstacles in Implementation of Track and Trace System

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed to establish an inquiry committee to identify the obstacles in the implementation of the track and trace system.

The committee will identify the obstacles in the way of implementation of the track and trace system and the people involved in tax evasion in seven days.

Chairing a meeting regarding the track and trace system in Islamabad, the premier also directed the authorities concerned to make the track and trace system fully functional in all sectors, including tobacco, cement, sugar, and fertilizer industries, to prevent tax evasion. He also directed to take measures against tax defaulters and tax evaders on an emergency basis.

He sought a comprehensive plan of action for the enforcement of the track and trace system. He said all such factories which refuse to install track and trace system should be sealed immediately.

In addition to revenue collection, the prime minister advised to use the track and trace system to prevent counterfeiting and substandard products. He directed that the sale of fake and unregistered cigarettes should be stopped and these should be seized and destroyed.

He said the country is suffering from economic problems and the mafia is colluding to damage the national exchequer. He advised hiring services of internationally renowned organizations for the track and trace system.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on the current status of the automated tax system and obstacles in the way of making this system fully functional.

The meeting was informed that the system is fully functional in 14 big tobacco factories, while 12 units have been sealed for not installing the system. It was further informed that this system is fully functional in all fertilizer industries.

However, there are still some technical issues in the implementation of the system in the cement and sugar sectors.