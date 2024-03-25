PML-N MPA Malik Waheed Goes Viral Bullying Policeman For Routine Traffic Stop

A viral video capturing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) official from the Punjab Assembly, Malik Waheed, intimidating a Lahore policeman into apologizing for stopping his vehicle has sparked outrage and raised concerns about misuse of power and political influence.

The footage depicts MPA Malik Waheed berating and pressuring officials from the Baghbanpura police station after his vehicle was halted for inspection due to tinted windows, which violate traffic regulations.

Despite the legitimate reason for the stop, Malik Waheed vehemently demanded an apology from the police personnel, threatening repercussions if his demands were not met.

“I will not leave until you apologize to me. Excuse and apologize to me, or it will not be good for you,” Waheed is heard asserting in the video, showcasing his blatant disregard for the law and the authority of the police.

In response to the incident, DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took action by ordering the transfer of the policeman who faced threats from the PML-N leader. However, no legal consequences were imposed on Waheed for his behavior, raising questions about preferential treatment and impunity for politicians.

This incident underscores a troubling trend where elected officials leverage their political clout to evade accountability and assert dominance over law enforcement authorities. Despite being elected to serve the public interest, such displays of entitlement and coercion undermine the rule of law and erode public trust in the justice system.

Malik Waheed’s behavior is symptomatic of a broader issue within the PML-N, where instances of officials acting above the law have been observed. As the party forms government in both the province and the center following recent elections, there is a pressing need for accountability and transparency to ensure that elected representatives uphold the principles of justice and equality before the law.