CDA Reconstitutes Inspection Team to Ensure Transparency in Islamabad Housing Schemes

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 26, 2024 | 3:03 pm

In a bid to enhance transparency and ensure the legitimacy of housing schemes in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reconstituted an Inspection Committee tasked with verifying the physical aspects of these projects.

The decision was made during the meeting of the CDA Board, where the summary presented by the Member Planning and Development garnered approval.

The reconstitution of the committee comes as a response to the need for thorough verification of housing schemes in the capital city. Recognizing the importance of this task, the CDA Board approved the composition of the Inspection Committee, which will be chaired by the Member Engineering of the CDA.

The five-member committee comprises officials from various departments within the CDA, including the Director of Building Control, the Cost Accountant from the Finance department, the Deputy Director of Land Survey, and a Town Planner who will serve as the Member-cum-Secretary of the committee.

A key directive from the CDA Board is for the committee to conduct physical and ground verifications of the housing schemes within a strict timeline of one month. This mandate underscores the urgency and importance of the verification process, aiming to uphold transparency, efficacy, and clarity in the functioning of these housing projects.

ProPK Staff

