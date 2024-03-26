Chief Minister Balochistan Terminates Thousands of Teachers

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has issued orders for the termination of approximately 2,000 teachers across various cadres due to absenteeism.

The decision was made during an education department meeting chaired by CM Bugti, focusing on addressing issues related to habitual absenteeism among teachers, dysfunctional educational institutions, and reforms within the provincial education system.

The chief minister directed the appointment of teachers on a contractual basis to tackle the problem of teacher shortages in schools. The chief secretary of Balochistan has been given the responsibility to finalize the termination process of the absent teachers within two months.

The meeting also discussed the literacy rate in the province, the provision of essential resources to public education institutes, and the challenges faced by the education system.

The provincial government has decided to install biometric systems for attendance at educational institutions. The pilot project of the system will be initiated in Dera Bugti and Musakhail districts initially, with plans for expansion to all districts at a later stage.

CM Bugti directed the relevant authorities to incorporate representatives from local bodies into the district education groups to oversee teachers’ adherence to the working schedule.

The chief minister expressed determination to eliminate all types of interference, including political influence, from the education department. He stated that the selection of teachers and officers would be purely based on merit.

During the meeting, participants were informed about the educational system in the province, which comprises approximately 80,000 teachers and 7,000 single-room schools. However, there are concerns as around 3,300 schools were reported to be dysfunctional.