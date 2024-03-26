OGDC Discovers Gas And Condensate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas and condensate in the exploratory segment of the Togh-02 (Slant) well in Lumshiwal-II Formation, located in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the sole risk between OGDCL (75%) itself and M/s Saif Energy Limited (25%).

The well was spudded on August 28, 2023, and successfully reached its total depth (TD) at 2,600 meters measured depth (MD). Based on the interpretation of wireline logs, the Cased Hole Drill Stem Test (CHDST-01) was performed in the Lumshiwal-II Formation.

The well flowed at a rate of 2.842 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 28 barrels per day of condensate (BPDC), with a wellhead flowing pressure of 540 pounds per square inch (PSI) at a 32/64″ choke size.

This gas/condensate discovery has further extended the hydrocarbon play area in the Togh Structure with potential new opportunities.