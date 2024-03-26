Pakistan Navy Rescues Iranian Fishermen From Arabian Sea

In a display of remarkable seamanship and humanitarianism, the Pakistan Navy announced that a Pakistan Navy warship successfully rescued eight Iranian fishermen from the open sea following an uncontrollable fire on their boat.

According to a statement by the Pakistan Navy, a distress call was received from the Iranian fishing vessel reporting a massive and uncontrollable fire onboard, prompting a request for assistance in rescuing the eight-member crew who were abandoning the vessel.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Pakistan Navy’s vessel, PNS YARMOOK, which was operating nearby, swiftly responded to the situation. Despite the challenging circumstances, including heavy fire engulfing the vessel, PNS YARMOOK managed to safely rescue all eight crew members from the sea. Furthermore, utilizing its modern firefighting equipment, the warship also succeeded in controlling the fire onboard the blazing vessel.

The successful rescue and humanitarian assistance operations carried out by the Pakistan Navy in international waters underscore the vigilance and professionalism of the naval forces.

In a statement, the Pakistan Navy emphasized its commitment and obligation to effectively ensure the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while simultaneously safeguarding the national maritime frontiers.

This incident serves as a testament to the Pakistan Navy’s dedication to maritime safety and humanitarian efforts, showcasing its capability to swiftly respond to emergencies at sea and uphold international maritime laws. As guardians of the seas, the Pakistan Navy continues to stand ready to protect lives and uphold international maritime laws, ensuring safety and security in the world’s oceans.