Spotify is Getting Video Tutorials Soon

Are we or are we not a music app anymore? Sure, Spotify got music videos recently, but now the ‘music app’ is adding learning courses to its platform, similar to YouTube and Skillshare.

The world’s biggest music streaming app has clear intentions to expand across music. We already have podcasts and audiobooks, and now we will have video-based tutorials for various topics too. Spotify has already started testing the feature through its UK customers.

To bring this project to life, the Swedish music-streaming company joined hands with various educational tech companies including BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare, and Thinkific in the UK. More companies will likely be added soon as the feature expands to different regions in the future.

Sadly, a Spotify Premium subscription will not be enough to acquire these courses as you need to buy them separately. However, all Spotify users will have the option to view at least two free courses before having to buy their next course, regardless of whether they’re a free or Premium user.

The courses can be found in the same section as the music, podcasts, and audiobooks, in the app to make them easier to locate. These courses will cover a range of different topics as per Spotify’s announcement, but here are the main themes: make music, get creative, learn business, and healthy living.

Babar Zafar, VP of Product Development at Spotify commented on the new feature saying: